Police: Fort Smith Fan Set Mother’s House On Fire

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man faces an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to his mother’s house.

Police arrested Nathan Jaron Price on Saturday (June 29) after he reportedly admitted to burning the house Wirsing Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Price’s mother said her son suffers from mental health issues and has refused to take medication. She said he was at her house the day of the fire but left that afternoon.

A neighbor initially called firefighters after seeing Price with a water house trying to put out the flames coming from the house. A neighbor heard Price say “I think I started the fire,” according to the report.

Police said Price ran off after setting the fire, but turned himself in after an officer found him sitting a ditch.

Price was being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond set.