Police: Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Train In Poteau

Poteau, Okla. (KFSM) — One person is dead after being struck by a train at the N Witte (Old 112) railroad crossing in Poteau, Oklahoma.

According to Assistant Chief Greg Russell with the Poteau Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday (July 4) officers and a LeFlore County EMS crew were dispatched to the railroad tracks in response to a person being struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.

On arrival, a white female in her mid 40’s was located east of the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld by police until positive identification has been made and her family has been notified.

Russell said a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was traveling out of a wooded area with a male companion. The victim took a different route than the male and entered onto the tracks. Police believe that the victim failed to move far enough off the rail bed when the southbound train approached and that the collision was accidental.

The N Witte crossing is closed at this time, but no other crossings are being impacted.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more details are released.