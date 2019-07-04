Thousands Attend Local Fireworks Show In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Thousands of people from all over gathered at Orchard’s Park in Bentonville for the annual fireworks show.

The event featured live music performances starting at 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors were onsite. Families scattered across the park to get a good view of the show which lasted about 30 minutes.

Nathan Harrington said his family has made the Bentonville fireworks show an annual tradition.

“We’re excited about the fireworks,” Harrington said. “We come here every year and get here a few hours early just to set up a good spot.”

Harrington said they keep coming back for the atmosphere, but also for the great show.

“The grand finale is a least a couple minutes long and that’s what people really like is the long grand finale,” Harrington said.

The fireworks didn’t start until after dark, but thousands came out early to tailgate and lock down the perfect spot for the display.