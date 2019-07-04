× Three-Star Recruit Kelvontay Dixon Verbally Commits To Arkansas Football

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Chad Morris continued to work his Texas connections as the Head Hog secured his 11th commitment for the class of 2020.

Kelvontay Dixon, an athlete out of Carthage, Texas verbally committed to the Razorbacks. Dixon announced the decision on Twitter on Thursday.

Dixon chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Houston and SMU.

Dixon joins fellow Carthage teammate and offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford as future Razorbacks.

In 2018, Dixon was mainly used as a receiver and caught 84 passes for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading Carthage to the Class 4A Division I semifinals and a 14-1 record.

With this latest commitment, Arkansas’s overall 2020 class jumps to No. 34 nationally, according to 247 Sports. Dixon is the No. 60 recruit in the state of Texas for his class of 2020 and the No. 35 athlete prospect nationally.