Tonight’s Firework Forecast

Scattered showers will continue across portions of the area for the early evening hours on July 4th. Locally heavy downpours will be possible but most thunderstorms will quickly fade after sunset.

Showers are expected to be over by the time the sunset and firework celebrations begin later this evening.

Sunset is: 8:36pm

Total darkness is: 9:06pm (end of Civil Twilight)

NWA Weather: 79º Winds South 5mph, A few passing clouds

Fort Smith Weather: 83º Heat Index of 90º Wind South 2mph; Partly Cloudy

Be safe and enjoy! Happy Independence Day!!

-Garrett