× Young Hero Praised For Alerting Neighbors In Arkansas House Fire

MARVELL, Ark. — A 12-year-old boy in Marvell, Arkansas is being recognized for his quick thinking, after alerting his neighbor to a house fire.

Terry Bledsoe Jr. says he was outside playing basketball when his ball landed in his neighbor’s yard.

“My instincts just told me to turn around, and I seen her window just burning up and then it just started popping,” he said.

The woman didn’t notice any smoke. She was about to walk from her car into her home.

“She ran right like right here and looked down, and she said, ‘Oh my God,’ ran to her car and pulled off,” Terry said.