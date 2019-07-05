× 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Deadly Motorcycle Crash

COAL HILL (KFSM) — An Ozark man was killed and three others injured after his motorcycle collided with a pickup Thursday (July 4) in Coal Hill.

Patrick Ewart Corbin, 54, died after trying to navigate a curve on Arkansas 64 near Gravel Hill Road around 10 p.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

Corbin’s 2011 Harley-Davidson crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of Lisa Elizabeth Brinson’s 2011 Dodge Ram.

Lisa Elizabeth Brinson, 52, and Jerry Lyn Brinson, 61, both of Coal Hill, and a 15-year-old girl also in the truck were injured in the crash, according to state police.

An update on the condition of the injured wasn’t immediately available Friday (July 5).

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the accident.