64 Teams Competing In Daisy BB Gun Championship In Rogers This Weekend

ROGERS (KFSM) — Sixty-four teams from around the nation are in Rogers this week to find out who's the best at BB gun shooting.

The teams are competing in the 2019 Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match, known better as the Daisy Nationals. The event takes place July 3-6 and features seven-person teams of five shooters and two alternates, ranging in ages from 8 to 15. The teams will compete for the National Championship in a 5-meter, 4-position match. The event is being held at the John Q. Hammons Center.

A National Championship Team, Individual, Alternate and Champion division are named after two days of competition, and the event will wrap up Saturday (July 6) with the champion declared.

Competitors have to shoot from four positions — standing, kneeling, prone and sitting. They also have to take a written test on safety and proper use of BB guns.

Lawrence Taylor with Daisy said the safety test consists of 50 questions ranging from gun safety to what to do if you find a gun. The test makes up 20 percent of the competitors' final score.

"The public can come in and watch the kids, and they'll see a wide range of emotions from the kids," Taylor said.

The competition is in its 54th year. Teams from 17 states are competing this year, from as far away as Oregon. Teams must qualify in their states before they can compete nationally in the Rogers competition.

The event will conclude Saturday evening with a medal ceremony, followed by a party at the Rogers Aquatic Center.