× Benton County SWAT Team Responding To Barricaded Person After Shooting In Gravette

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — The Benton County SWAT team is responding to a possibly armed person after a shooting Friday (July 5) afternoon.

Authorities believe this is an isolated situation near Gravette and there is no danger to the public, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

No further details were immediately available.