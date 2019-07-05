Expect Rain This Evening

Posted 3:29 pm, July 5, 2019

Severe Watches & Warnings

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move south into Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas this evening.

The mostly likely time for rain will be from 5-8pm.

Showers and thunderstorms will weaken after sunset. The overall pattern will become more active for the upcoming weekend as a weak front stalls in our area. While scattered showers and thunderstorms will be common, the majority of the storms will not be severe. A few could contain brief gusty winds if the storms coincide with peak daytime heating.

-Garrett

