Expect Rain This Evening
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move south into Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas this evening.
The mostly likely time for rain will be from 5-8pm.
Showers and thunderstorms will weaken after sunset. The overall pattern will become more active for the upcoming weekend as a weak front stalls in our area. While scattered showers and thunderstorms will be common, the majority of the storms will not be severe. A few could contain brief gusty winds if the storms coincide with peak daytime heating.
-Garrett