Greedy Goats Returning To Wilson Park Next Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The goats are headed back to the park.

The Greedy Goats are returning to help manage the invasive plant species at Wilson Park in Fayetteville starting Tuesday (July 9) through Saturday (July 13) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, except during rain.

The goats, popular with spectators, began in 2015 cleaning invasive honeysuckle, privet and other plants from Wilson Park along Louise Avenue.

The owners volunteer the use of their goats to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to educate the public about non-native, invasive plant species and to eliminate them in the park.

The public is invited to visit the goats during their work next week. Their next appearance is not expected until October.

More information on volunteering in city parks and trails and combating invasive plant species is available by contacting Kristina Jones at parksvolunteer@fayetteville-ar.gov.