Horseshoe Bend Swim Beach Reopened After New Round Of E. Coli Testing

ROGERS (KFSM) — Horeshoe Bend has reopened after being closed for more than a week due to high E. Coli levels — just in time for the July Fourth weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday (July 5) that testing by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) found bacteria levels are back within the acceptable range, which allowed the beach to reopen.

Per ADH regulations, when the E. coli density of any sample collected exceeds 126 per 100 milliliters, daily samples shall immediately be collected and analyzed for E. coli for at least two consecutive E. coli samples.

High E. Coli levels are typically result from a large number of geese gathering at the beach, feral swine populations, and sometimes from humans or other animals, according to ADH.

More information about Arkansas’ swimming beaches can be found on the ADH website.

Information on recreation areas at Beaver Lake can be found here. Information on areas closed due to high water is available here.