Isolated Storm Friday, More For The Weekend

Isolated storm chances will be increasing into the weekend as a front dives south and parks just north of the Arkansas-Missouri state line. Partly cloudy skies will prevail with a scattered storm possible every day through Sunday. The heat builds next week.

FRIDAY: WHAT TO EXPECT

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Mostly sunny with isolated storms possible in the morning and in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s.

RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon, highs in the low 90s.

WEATHER SET-UP

A weak cold front will be sliding south towards the Natural State heading into the weekend. Along the boundary, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm, those chances increasing both night and day. However, the heaviest rain will likely stay north into Missouri and Kansas.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Watch out for scattered showers and storms through Sunday night thanks to the cold front just north of us. It will be sunny a lot of times as well, but a passing shower is highly likely.

HEAT BUILDS

By the middle of next week, a ridge of high pressure will build and really heat us up. Some places may hit 100-degrees for the first time since late July of 2018.

-Matt