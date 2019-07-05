× 3 Teenage Mansfield Escapees Captured In Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KFSM) — Three teenagers who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center have been captured.

The teenagers escaped about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 3), according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was reported stolen about 10 am. Thursday (July 4) from the vicinity of the camp. Investigators believed the teens had stolen the car, and they put the car’s information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Pevehouse said. A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) was also issued statewide for the car.

About 3 a.m. on Friday (July 5), the three were found in the car reported stolen from Sebastian County when they were stopped in Texarkana, Texas. The teenagers were captured there, and Bowie County, Texas, is said to have felony charges on all three after the teenagers led police on a pursuit prior to their capture.

The teenagers are being held in Texarkana until their charges there are settled.

This is the third escape in the last year from the center, and the third time cars have been stolen by escapees to get away from the center.

In May, four males escaped from the facility, stole a vehicle and were captured a day later in Benton.

A 14-year-old escaped on Feb. 12 but was captured within an hour after a neighbor spotted him and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

In December, four other males escaped from the same center. They fled the facility on Dec. 3, including in a stolen vehicle, and were captured one by one throughout the day on Dec. 4.

Because of their ages in the latest escape, authorities are not releasing their names.