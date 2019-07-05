Missouri Man Dies After Spending Day At Buffalo National River

JASPER, Ark. (KFSM) — A man is dead after collapsing while walking to his vehicle following a day at the Buffalo National River in Jasper, Arkansas.

On Thursday (July 4), James Long, 66, of Springfield Missouri was found unresponsive by park rangers. New County Deputies and park rangers tried lifesaving procedures on Long until an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Long was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center a short time later.

It was reported that Long was recreating by the river, and when he started walking back to his vehicle, he collapsed, according to park rangers.

The National Park Service says it appreciates the efforts made by everyone involved and offers their deepest condolences to Long’s family.

To report an emergency at Buffalo National River, please call the park’s 24-hour dispatch center at 1-888-692-1162.