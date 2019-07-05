Officials: Winning Lottery Tickets Worth Thousands Sold Across Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – How would you like an extra $1,000 in your pocket?

Lottery officials say several winning lottery tickets were sold across the state, making a few players a little bit richer.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery are encouraging everyone who purchased a Lotto America lottery ticket to check their tickets.

A winning ticket worth $2,000 was sold at Flash Mart in Edmond, while another winning ticket worth $1,000 was sold at IBs Pizza & Deli in Edmond.

The winning Lotto America numbers are 07,12,19,36,48 with the Star Ball as 02.

At the same time, lottery officials say two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were purchased in the Sooner State. The winning tickets were purchased at Kimies Store in Oklahoma City and Beth’s One Stop in Muldrow.

The winning Powerball numbers were 40,43,45,50,61 with the Powerball being 25.