Police Identify Woman Killed By Train In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Police have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a train in Poteau on Thursday (July 4).

Poteau Police identified the woman as Tina Jo Hickman, 43, of Poteau.

Police said they were sent to the railroad tracks crossing North Witte (Old 112) about 6:30 p.m. on a call of a pedestrian being struck by a Kansas City Southern train.

Upon arrival, police found Hickman dead at the scene. Police said she was traveling out of a wooded area with a male companion but veered away from him and entered onto the tracks.

Police believe Hickman failed to move far enough off the rail bed when the train approached. They said the collision appeared to be accidental.