WATCH: Police Save Man From Burning Home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — Neighbors and police worked to save an unconscious man from his burning home, and it was all caught on bodycam.

Police responded to the home near Jonesboro, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. Police arrived as the man’s neighbor, Dominique Hardy, was attempted to get the unconscious man out of his bedroom.

“I’m shining a light in the window, like, ‘oh wow, he’s right there under the mattress,'” Hardy said.

Hardy entered the burning trailer and grabbed the man, handing him out the window to police.

The man made a full recovery, police said.