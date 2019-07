The unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the weekend, which means isolated showers and storms are likely Sunday. A few could linger into Monday as well.

OVERALL WEATHER SETUP

A boundary towards our north is helping to spark showers and storms throughout both the south-central Plains and the Ozarks.

VIDEO FORECAST

SUNDAY FORECAST

Rain chances go up in the afternoon as we heat up into the low 90s.

Sunday High Temperatures

FUTURE RAIN CHANCES

-Matt