One Teen Dead After Fatal Accident East of Sallisaw

Sallisaw, OK (KFSM) — A 16 year old boy from San Antonio, TX, is now dead after a fatal accident on Friday (July 5th) around 8:30P.M.

According to police, the boy was driving a 2011 Polaris Ranger without a seat belt when he attempted to pull out of a driveway onto E. 1090 Road near Sallisaw.

He lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, causing the boy to be ejected and the vehicle landed on him.

Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department, Sallisaw Fire Department, and Pafford EMS all responded. The boy was pronounced dead on scene.