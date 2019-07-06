Slow-Moving Storms Saturday Afternoon

Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

Pockets of extremely heavy rain and with occasional gusty winds have developed this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. These are gradually moving North and East over time. So far most of the downpours have stayed west and south of the Boston Mountains.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Timing is difficult due to the sporadic nature of these pop-up storms. An isolated shower or storm can be expected until about 1AM early Sunday morning, with more rounds possible throughout Sunday during the daylight hours.

WEATHER SET UP

A boundary is sitting towards our north and is helping spark showers and storms throughout the southern and central Plains. This will continue the rest of the weekend.

THREATS

Most of these storms will stay non-severe. However they will have pockets of extremely heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Some small hail is possible too.

-Matt