WATCH: Scattered Rain This Weekend

The weather pattern continues to bring us isolated and scattered rain chances today through Monday. Heat begins to ramp up, peaking in the middle of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 90s, with feel-like temperatures near triple digits. Any rain over an area will cool the air down.

FUTURECAST 1PM - Isolated storm chances are possible in the morning through early afternoon, mainly in southeast Oklahoma. Most folks elsewhere will stay dry.

FUTURECAST 5PM - Storms begins to bubble up in NW Arkansas and the River Valley late afternoon and into the evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with the stronger storms. These will fade after sunset.

-Sabrina