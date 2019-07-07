Alma High School Suffers From Flooding Caused By Leaking

ALMA, Ark. — A Facebook video from the president of the Alma School Board showed damage from flooding in the high school Sunday (July 7).

Carrie Jernigan posted a five-minute-long video — which you can see below — to her Facebook page giving more details about the flooding.

She said the high school’s basketball arena’s floor was ruined by water before walking through a large puddle, her feet audibly splashing through the water.

“A contractor for the city put a new meter on in Friday and it did not hold and dumped 32,000 gallons of water in approximately an hour,” Jernigan said.

She said that before she started recording, when she first arrived at the school Sunday (July 7), there were four inches of standing water.

Her video goes on to show water in hallways and classrooms, as well as holes in the ceilings caused by water damage.

“I can’t even sugar-coat this, this is bad,” Jernigan said.

She said that getting everything fixed in three to four months would require them to work hard.