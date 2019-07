Summer heat and humidity continue to rage on, but there may be some relief on the way.

A ridge of high pressure will be retrograding west throughout this week. It will still smother Arkansas and Oklahoma, but by the end of the week, it will far enough west to allow a weak cold front to swing through, providing cooler and drier air.

MONDAY, TUESDAY, & WEDNESDAY PATTERN

THURSDAY & FRIDAY PATTERN

TEMPERATURE TREND

-Matt