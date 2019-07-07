Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead at Age 20

Los Angeles, CA (CNN) — Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.

A Disney Channel spokesperson, who was informed by a family spokesperson, confirmed the death to CNN on Sunday morning. No information was immediately available on his cause of death, but it is believed to be the result of a seizure in his sleep.

Boyce starred in “Jessie,” a television show about a small town girl, played by Debby Ryan, working as a nanny for a wealthy family after moving to New York City. Boyce was one of the children she cared for.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” said the channel’s spokesperson.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates, and colleagues, and join his many fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce also starred in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” alongside Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler. In Disney’s “Descendants,” he played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos.

