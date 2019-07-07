× Gafford Reportedly Signs Pro Contract

Chicago (KFSM) – Former Hog Daniel Gafford is reportedly now officially a Pro Hog.

The Athletic reports that Gafford has signed a rookie contract with the Chicago Bulls, worth $6.1 million over four years. The first two years of the deal would be guaranteed.

Many believed Gafford would have been a borderline lottery pick had he left Arkansas after his freshman year. But Gafford stayed, and the Bulls made him the 38th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Gafford made his Summer League debut in Las Vegas Friday, putting up 21 points on 9/10 shooting and garnering national praise.