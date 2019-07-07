Silver Alert Deactivated For Missing 84-Year-Old Bella Vista Man

Theodore Mincer (Courtesy Arkansas State Police)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KATV) — The Bella Vista Police Department has found Theodore Marvin, who went missing Saturday morning.

Original Story: Arkansas State Police say Theodore Marvin Mincer was last seen Saturday around 7:00 a.m. and last known to be at 27 Evanton Dr.

He is described as having gray hair and blue eyes.

Mincer stands around 5 feet 7 inches and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and thick black glasses.

Authorities say he may be traveling in 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche with Arkansas license plate 163VRV.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.

