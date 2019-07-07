WATCH: Isolated Storms To End The Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday's high temperatures will be near 90 degrees, which is typical for early July. Humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s, but it likely won't feel like it's in the triple digits.

FUTURECAST 10AM - A stray shower is possible this morning for everyone. Overall, the chance is low and most folks will have sun/clouds for the first part of the day.

FUTURECAST 5PM - Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon and last into the evening. The coverage won't be as high as yesterday. However, if a storm stays over your town, expect heavy downpours, some gusty winds, and possible flash flooding.

Rain will begin to fade and fizzle after sunset.

-Sabrina