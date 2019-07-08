Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Buys Fayetteville Home At Blessings

Posted 12:42 pm, July 8, 2019, by

Talk Business & Politics

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Country living apparently is not a draw for Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks’ new basketball coach purchased a home in the gated Clear Creek neighborhood at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson near Fayetteville for $1.94 million ($242.50 per square foot).

The 8,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and was built in 2014 by Bentonville homebuilder Nathan Fairchild. It was designed by Symmetry Architects of Dallas.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.