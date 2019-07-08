Bentonville Woman Wins $65k In Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville woman claimed a Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) lottery prize worth $65,000 and said she plans to visit her daughter in Japan who serves in the U.S. Navy with the money she won.

Tamara Brannan purchased the winning ticket at Guess Who at 214 Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville for the July 1 drawing.

“I play the lottery a couple of times a month,” said Brannan. “I won $1 from the June 29 NSJ drawing. I used that dollar to purchase another Quick Pick NSJ ticket for the drawing that was held the following Monday,” she added.

Brannan thought it was a mistake when she first discovered she had won after checking her numbers on the Arkansas Lottery’s website.

“I was in total shock and called my husband, Dave immediately. He couldn’t believe it either and told me to double-check the July 1 winning numbers.”

She said she also plans to pay bills with her winnings.

“We can’t wait to visit our daughter, Madison in the fall,” Brannan said.