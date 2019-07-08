Fayetteville Mayor Appoints Brad Hardin As New Fire Chief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A new Fire Chief for Fayetteville has officially been named.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced that Brad Hardin will take on the role of Fire Chief for the city.

Hardin began his career with the Fayetteville Fire Department in 2000, serving the community for almost two decades. He has held every rank in the fire department including firefighter, driver, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief.

Mayor Jordan says Hardin has a comprehensive knowledge of the department’s internal logistics and the city of Fayetteville.

“I am very pleased that Brad Hardin accepted the appointment to fire chief. His calm demeanor, leadership skills, and dedication to our firefighters were all factors in my selection,” said Mayor Jordan. “I know he will continue to expand the City’s diversity recruitment and exceptional training programs. I’m particularly interested in his ideas for measuring our resources and how the department can maximize service to our residents, students and businesses.”

The decision comes after former Fire Chief David Dayringer retired from the position after nine years. Dayringer was appointed as the Fayetteville fire chief in January 2010. He worked almost 40 years in municipal firefighting, previously serving as the deputy chief for the Tulsa Fire Department.

Chief Hardin stated he was very thankful for mentoring he received from Dayringer.

“He saw something in me I didn’t even know existed. Over the past decade, he poured his heart and soul into our department. Through his efforts I developed a desire to serve at the executive level,” said Hardin. “I am honored the Mayor believed in me and is willing to give me the opportunity to serve. I care deeply about our firefighters and residents. I look forward to continuing to serve our city.”

Chief Hardin has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Arkansas and is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He has served as a school board member, holding the positions of secretary, vice president and president. He is active in the regional, state and international fire chiefs’ associations.

In June, Governor Asa Hutchinson reappointed Hardin to serve on the Arkansas Firefighter Benefit Review Panel; he was first appointed in 2015.

To learn more about the Fayetteville Fire Department, including how to become a firefighter, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/fire.