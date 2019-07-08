Fayetteville’s Population Could Surpass Fort Smith’s In 2020 Census

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — New U.S. census estimates came out this month and the city of Fort Smith could soon be passed as the second largest in the state.

As of right now, Little Rock holds the number one spot with a population of 193,524 and Fort Smith is in second place with 87,845, but that could change within the next year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fayetteville is just 1,094 people shy of tying with Fort Smith for that second place spot.

The 2018 census estimates Fort Smith’s population at 87,845, Fayetteville at 86,751, Springdale at 81,029, Rogers at 67,600 and Bentonville at 51,111.

The population of the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan statistical area (MSA) increased by 11,665 in just one year, totaling 549,128. The River Valley MSA grew by 328 people in one year, totaling 282,318.

The next population estimate comes out in December followed by the actual census in 2020.