Lake Bentonville Park Closing Until 2020 For Construction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Lake Bentonville Park is closed now until 2020 for renovations.

According to Lee Farmer with the City of Bentonville, the expansion to the 20-acre park will quadruple it in size.

"A new paved parking, a new destination playground, improved boardwalks and better fishing opportunities for our patrons," Farmer said.

The City plans to merge Lake Bentonville Park with Osage Park to create the 90-acre area. It also includes plans to remove the dam.

Bentonville native Joseph Wallis has grown up fishing in the park and is looking forward to the new expansion.

"More lake more fish hopefully. I’m hoping that will bring in more luck for me in the future," Wallis said.

Along with more fishing opportunities, there will be a new playground for kids of different age groups.

Farmer says this will be a jewel for the city's parks system.

"This place has always been here and always been on the map, but not that many people come out here because there’s not that much to do and the fact that they are expanding it and bringing more recreational activities I feel like it will be really good for the community," Farmer said.

The expansion will not cost the taxpayers a penny because the Walton Family Foundation is funding the project.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation expects to reopen in Spring of 2020.