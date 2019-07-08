× New Basketball Coach Bucks Bridgewater Trend, Buys Home In Johnson

(TB&P) — Located east of Fayetteville off of North Gulley Road and Bridgewater Lane, upscale neighborhood Bridgewater Estates offers the comforts of country living but is still within a 10-minute drive for essentials and entertainment.

That combination is appealing for those who can afford to live there — that includes high-profile coaches at the University of Arkansas.

As one real estate executive once told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, the small neighborhood gets them out of the limelight, but they are still just seven minutes from downtown Fayetteville.

The list of coaches associated with Bridgewater speaks for itself.

