Police Searching For Endangered 4-Year-Old Taken By Mother From Guardian

(KFSM) — Arkansas State Police issued a statewide alert late Sunday night asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Kensley Yeatman, 4, is believed to have been taken from her temporary guardians in Ward in Lonoke County by her mother, Stephanie Torres.

Torres was arrested in March on several charges after police said they found 16 bags of black tar heroin in her vehicle. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Police believe Torres may be headed to New Mexico or Alabama with Kensley. They also believe she may be intoxicated.

Police said Torres is driving a white Mercedes C300 with an Arkansas license of 864YIF.

Kensley is described as a white female with brown hair, 3 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds.

Anyone with information on either Kensley or her mother is asked to call Ward Police at (501) 843-2340.