Poteau Man Killed In Personal Watercraft Accident On Lake Eufala

LAKE EUFALA, Okla. (KFSM) — A Poteau man was killed Sunday evening in an accident on Lake Eufala in Pittsburg County.

William Trotter, 64, of Poteau was riding on a 2008 Kawasaki personal watercraft about 7:40 p.m. near Sunset Shores and Blue Creek on Lake Eufala.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trotter was northbound along the shore at Sunset Shores when he struck a tree. He flew off the personal watercraft and was found floating face down in the lake.

Witnesses brought him on shore, but OHP said Trotter died at the scene from head injuries.

OHP noted the odor of alcohol on Trotter, they said.

Trotter was wearing a lifejacket, OHP said.