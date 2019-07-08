Road Near Prairie Grove Subdivision To Close All Week For Drainage Improvements

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A portion of Viney Grove Road will close today (July 8) and could remain closed all week as the city makes drainage improvements.

Viney Grove Road between the Belle Meade and Battlefield subdivisions north of Prairie Grove Elementary will close starting at 10 a.m. today. The city will be installing drainage boxes under the road.

The closure could last for up to a week.

A marked detour is in place along Battlefield Park Road, particularly for those in the Belle Meade subdivision and those along Viney Grove Road, who may be most affected.