Walmart To Reduce Pharmacy Staff By 3%

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart continues to scale back its payroll with another round of layoffs. This time the axe fell on the retail giant’s health and wellness division. Walmart spokeswoman Marilee McInnis told Talk Business & Politics the cutback involves roughly 3% of those employed in pharmacy and related positions.

“We are on a transformational journey on how we operate our pharmacies and serve our customers, investing in key growth areas to develop our business and associates. We are aligning our staffing with the demands of the business to consistently serve our customers now and in the future,” McInnis said.

She said Walmart is working with the impacted employees to find open positions within the company.

The layoffs began last week and social media feeds also indicate many of the positions are within store pharmacies ranging from pharmacists, pharmacy managers and hourly techs and floating cashiers. Walmart declined to say if any of the positions being eliminated are in back-office roles that support the pharmacy business.

Becker’s Hospital Review estimates Walmart employs more than 10,500 pharmacists and is the third largest retail pharmacy chain behind CVS Health with a 23.8% share of the drug market.

