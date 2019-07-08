‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Author Delia Owens To Speak At Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — New York Time’s best selling author Delia Owens will be talking about her one of her internationally acclaimed novels at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Owens will be talking and answering questions about her novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Saturday, July 20 at 3 p.m.

The program will feature an interview with Owens, and books will be available for purchase and signing following the discussion.

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” Owens’ first novel, is a mystery, a love story and a courtroom drama, but it is primarily a sociobiological drama about self-reliance, survival and how isolation affects human behavior.

The event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available for live viewing (no replay) on the library’s Livestream at https://livestream.com/faylib.

Owens’ visit is part of “If All Arkansas Read the Same Book,” an annual, statewide reading program designed to encourage the enjoyment of reading and to promote book discussion in libraries across Arkansas. The program is presented by the Arkansas Center for the Book at the Arkansas State Library and is funded in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Library officials say they anticipate a large number of people at the event and encourage attendees to arrive early. Seating is first come first serve and opens at 2:30 p.m.

If the library’s parking deck is full, attendees can park at the Center Street Church of Christ parking lot on the corner of Center Street and School Ave. or at the City of Fayetteville parking lot on West Mountain St. near Loafin’ Joe’s.