Additional FEMA Public Assistance Categories Added To Arkansas Major Disaster Declaration

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Across the Natural State, the major disaster declaration has been amended to include additional public assistance to new categories in areas impacted by the historic flooding.

Crawford, Sebastian and Yell Counties are among eight counties added to the new public assistance categories for debris removal assistance as well as emergency protective measures.

The counties are already designated for individual assistance.

Public Assistance is FEMA’s largest grant program. Since 2017, FEMA gave over five billion dollars through PA grants to help communities clear debris and rebuild roads, schools, libraries, and other public facilities.

