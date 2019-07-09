Boil Order Issued For Logan County Residents Along Highway 23

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Customers of Ratcliff Waterworks in Logan County are under a precautionary boil order until further notice.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued the boil order on Tuesday (July 9) after a water main break caused a complete loss of pressure. The pressure loss means that contaminants could have gotten into the water system.

The boil order affects customers of Ratcliff Waterworks along Highway 23 north of Highway 22 near Caulksville and Ratcliff.

Customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until tests show the water is safe to drink.