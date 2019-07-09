Doorbell Security Alert Helps Couple Escape House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A dramatic doorbell video shows a circle of fire on the front porch of an Indiana home, and the couple credits their escape to the safety alerts on their phone.

Last month, Michael and Jennifer Schumpf woke up to the sound of the Ring doorbell notification. Within seconds, they knew they had to get out.

“I looked down the hall, out the front door that used to be glass and all you could see was fire everywhere,” Michael Schumpf told WXIN.

Thankfully, their two young children weren’t home. The couple got out in plenty of time before the fire made it inside their home. They just happened to be sleeping downstairs because Jennifer was recovering from cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of last year,” said Jennifer. Four days before the fire, she had a double mastectomy.

“My family was safe, and that’s all that really mattered to me,” said Michel.

Their Warren Township home is now burnt and boarded up, but this family is beyond grateful for technology and the timing.

“Just makes you think everything always happens for a reason. You don’t ever know what that reason is until you can look back with hindsight, but in the end, I’m really thankful that I had to go through that cancer journey, the surgery scenario, because it’s almost what kept us all safe,” said Jennifer Schumpf.

The couple does have insurance and was able to save some pictures and other priceless memories. Jennifer received the good news recently that she is cancer free.

Click here if you’re interested in helping the family.