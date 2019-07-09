Free Chick-Fil-A! If You Don’t Mind Dressing Like A Cow

The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

(KFSM) — It’s two words Chick-Fil-A fans love to hear: Free food.

Chick-Fil-A is celebrating its annual “Cow Appreciation Day” by giving away free chicken at its restaurants nationwide today (July 9) until 7 p.m.

How do you get free food? Simple — put on your best bovine look.

The company outlines the methods on its website:

  • Make or purchase a cow costume or any sort of cow apparel.
  • Wear the costume or apparel to Chick-Fil-A anytime between opening and 7 p.m.
  • Receive a free entree.

The entrees can’t be redeemed with the Chick-Fil-A app, however. You have to show off your spots in person.

This is the 15th year for Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day event.

You can also post photos of your costume on Chick-Fil-A’s Twitter page.

