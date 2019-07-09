UPDATE: Inmate Who Escaped From Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center Caught

UPDATE: According to Captain Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office the juvenile was found about half a mile from the treatment center and surrendered to police.

Original story:

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — One inmate has escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center, less than a week after three inmates were apprehended from breaking out of the same jail.

According to Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was last seen heading east from the center.

Pevehouse said it’s unclear how the inmate escaped at this time.

The escape’s age and description have not been released by police.

In May four inmates escaped from the treatment center in Mansfield and were later captured in Benton, Arkansas. Deputies from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office were called to the center in March after reports of 10 teens trying to escape. A 14-year-old boy escaped from the center and was captured quickly afterward back in February.

In December of 2018, a detention center worker was investigated for shackling a 15-year-old boy and leaving the teen restrained overnight. Two juveniles and a staff member were arrested following a fight in March of 2019.

