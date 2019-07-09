Local Nonprofit Giving Back To Other Nonprofit Organizations In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Local nonprofit organizations can now apply for free tech solutions from another nonprofit in our area.

GiveCamp NWA is an organization that hosts an annual, weekend-long event of the same name where technology and creative professionals volunteer to provide free technology solutions to approved nonprofits.

Only 501c3 organizations that are both located in Arkansas and serve Northwest Arkansas in some way will be considered for the free tech solutions.

GiveCamp NWA 2019 is October 4-6 in Rogers and an average of 10 nonprofits are usually selected each year.

“Usually what nonprofits ask for is a new website, but we have been able to branch out into other technology and creative assets including coding for a virtual ‘waiting room’ and logo design,” said Chris Whittle, GiveCamp NWA board president. “We look forward to possibly branching out into more projects for local nonprofits.”

Some of the 2018 nonprofits include the Arkansas Early Childhood Association, which needed an updated website, and the I’ll Fly Away Foundation, which opted for a user-friendly website.

Jamie Smith, GiveCamp NWA board member, said that applications for volunteers will open in August, once the organizing committee has a better feel for the project needs.

Organizers are also actively recruiting sponsors for the event. Information about volunteering and sponsoring is available on the GiveCampNWA website.

Writers, web designers, developers and project managers are all needed to make this event a success. Sponsors can donate in-kind items or make a financial donation.

Nonprofits can apply at https://www.givecampnwa.org.