Road Closing Across From Spanker Creek Bridge As Project Nears Completion

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A road near the Spanker Creek bridge will close starting Thursday as the bridge replacement and road realignment project nears completion.

West Plentywood Road from Valley View Lane to West McNelly Road will close starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 11) and will remain close until 3:30 p.m. It will close again for the same hours on Friday (July 12).

That same portion will close during those hours on Monday (July 15) and Tuesday (July 16). In addition, the new Spanker Creek Bridge will close at those times so the realignment and asphalt laying can be completed.

The road is being closed so a left turn lane can be created off West Plentywood onto East McNelly Road. The turn lane will help the road line up better with Spanker Creek Road across McNelly Road and the new bridge.

The county will also be laying asphalt on West McNelly Road from West Ford Springs Road to Spanker Creek Road next week. The work will mean that West McNelly Road will be down to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The work is all part of a project to replace the old Spanker Creek Bridge and alleviate flooding in the area. The new bridge is more than 100 feet long, double that of the old one. New culverts and drainage will allow the water to flow better in the area during high-water events, keeping the water off the roadway and away from nearby residents.

Weather permitting, the project should be complete after the closures next week, said Channing Barker, Benton County Communications Director.