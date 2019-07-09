× Ross Perot, Texas Billionaire And Philanthropist, Dies At 89

DALLAS (KTVT) — H. Ross Perot, the billionaire and philanthropist from Texas who ran for president as an independent and third-party candidate in two races in the 90s, has died at the age of 89, a family spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said in a statement Perot died early Tuesday morning at his home and that he was surrounded by family.

“Mr. Perot was a true patriot and a dedicated humanitarian. He will be missed greatly,” the statement read.

The billionaire was born in Texarkana and served in the Navy before starting his venture into business and politics.

Perot was known for running in the 1992 presidential race as an independent and then forming the Reform Party to run in the 1996 race.

In North Texas, he was known for his commitment to organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Salvation Army DFW.