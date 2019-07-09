SBA To Close Business Recovery Center In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be closing its Business Recovery Center in Fort Smith.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to businesses that were affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred May 21 – June 14, 2019,” said U.S. SBA Director Tanya Garfield.

Until the center closes on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m., SBA representatives will continue to meet with business owners to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, help each individual complete their electronic loan application and close their approved loans. No appointment is necessary.

The center is located at 7000 Taylor Ave. in Fort Smith.

SBA representatives are still available at all the federal-state Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected areas to explain SBA’s disaster loan program and help business owners and residents close their approved disaster loans.

So far, SBA has approved $6.3 million in federal disaster loans to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.