Scott Family Amazeum Hosting Summer Camps For Kids

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Scott Family Amazeum is hosting camps all summer long with different themes each week.

This week the theme is Unraveling the Unknown. Campers are taking a trip to the past and becoming investigators using hands-on learning to uncover the mystery of history.

Tuesday (July 9) campers learned about the ancient pyramids and how they were built.

After learning the history, campers took matters into their own hands and formed teams where they created a plan to move the building tools and build a pyramid.

Program Educator Alivia Broadway hopes the camp will get kids excited about history while sparking interests that could later turn into future careers as architects and builders.

The Amazeum camp’s goal is to offer fun, focused learning that encourages campers to be creative explorers.

The camp uses a STEAM approach to learning. They want to educate with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

You can register for the remaining camps online.