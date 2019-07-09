Storm Chances Wednesday Afternoon Increasing

Posted 11:51 am, July 9, 2019

Will be raising rain chances for Wednesday as we watch a complex of showers and thunderstorms in Kansas and Missouri drop south.

Given the time of year and strong surface heating, the main threat from any thunderstorms will be damaging wind.

Slightly cooler but noticeably drier air will arrive by Thursday morning and continue into Friday with overnight lows falling into the 60s.

Next week, a tropical disturbance could arrive from the gulf with widespread rains possible depending on the track of the system.

-Garrett

